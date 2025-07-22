The drama on The Young and the Restless is boiling high at the moment with a murder mystery on its hands. Damian was stabbed to death while he was having a drink with Cane in the mazes. Chance has since been investigating the crime, and everyone is on pins and needles right now.

Why wouldn’t they be? A murderer is on the loose, and they cannot escape to protect themselves either. Josh Griffith, the head writer and executive producer of the soap opera, recently teased what fans can expect from the show going ahead and what aspects are being played on the CBS show.

The Young & The Restless: Head Writer Teases Murder Mystery After Damian’s Death

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Josh Griffith revealed how it was a very important task to reintroduce Cane Ashby’s character in a big way, as his return was always bound to impact so many characters. “The original inspiration for this storyline was Murder on the Orient Express,” Josh said.

“As I began plotting the story, I decided that we needed a locale where the characters would be trapped together,” which is why it was decided to send all the key characters to Aristotle’s remote chalet. “Having a maze with so many secret paths and areas only increased the intensity,” he added.

The beginning of the murdery mystery stemmed from Damian being killed off. Josh praised Jermaine Rivers, the actor who played the character and pointed out he brought a great energy to the canvas. “It was time for Lily to have a big story with romance” which is why Cane was brought back.

“Lily and Cane have such a rich history that I was interested in exploring with the added element of Cane now having this alter ego and taking him back to his roots when we first met the character,” Josh explained why this storyline was connected to the murder mystery and reintroduction arc.

The writer also pointed out that Billy Flynn, the recast of Cane, and Christel Khalil, the actress who plays Lily, have exceeded his expectations when it comes to chemistry. He added that Lily has a lot of anger towards Cane, but she knows he is not capable of murder. Then there are the other guests.

Everyone is suspicious of Cane and accuses him of murdering Damian. “While he has the brilliance of Amanda by his side, not even she may be able to help him out of this mess,” the producer expressed and continued that the danger is looming and putting the characters in serious jeopardy.

Josh concluded that when everyone returns to Genoa City, Cane has his work cut out for him as it will be an “ever-changing chess game” where he tries to figure out who is a friend with many teaming up to take him down.

