The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed Xander and Philip remaining at odds. On the other hand, Gwen and Leo sparred while Javi comforted Gabi about Arianna being missing. Tate and Rafe searched for Ari and Holly while the girls on the other hand tried to make an escape.

More than one courtroom battle is brewing and danger is looming on many citizens of the town. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 22, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama series that revolves around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Brady supporting Tate. After all, the latter has been going through a lot lately. First his girlfriend Holly got kidnapped and now he found out that Sophia gave birth to their baby boy and he was left blindsided by it. Will Brady be able to offer Tate some wise advice?

Up next, Melinda hatches a new scheme with Sophia. How far will the two go to sell their lies? Will they get exposed anytime soon or will they keep digging themselves deeper? Sophia has been lying to everyone. She told Tate that she gave birth to their daughter and gave her up for adoption.

How many more lies will she tell Tate? Will he find out that Sophia gave birth to their baby boy and left him at the fire station? Meanwhile, Kayla becomes fed up with EJ’s antics. The latter now owns the Salem University Hospital and has been giving around orders to everyone at the place.

Kayla has had enough of his arrogance. She never wanted him to win but now that he has gotten control of the hospital, he is at his usual behavior. Kayla is not happy about any of this and EJ’s orders are irking her even further. When she finally gets fed up with him, what steps will she take?

On the other hand, Sarah worries about her custody battle with Xander. It is no secret that he can go to get what he wants and this time the estranged couple are fighting over their daughter Victoria. Sarah is scared of what he might pull in the court and she does not want to lose her daughter to him.

Last but not the least, Stephanie freaks out on Alex. The two have had quite a smooth romance lately. They even confessed their feelings. What is now causing this freak out session? Is this about Stephanie’s manuscript?

