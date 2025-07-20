Pedro Pascal’s sensational exit from Game of Thrones may have left fans horrified, but the actor shared that filming the gruesome sequence was oddly calming. Known for acting as Oberyn Martell, Pascal’s death scene in Season 4 became one of the most talked-about junctures in the series.

Despite the intense visuals, the actor admitted he actually fell asleep while filming it. He opened up about the incident, describing how the gory setup and summer heat made the whole thing feel strangely pacifying.

Pedro Pascal Relaxed During His Game Of Thrones’ Death Scene

In the fourth season of Game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal’s character, Oberyn Martell, faces Gregor Clegane, played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, in a barbaric duel. The scene ends with “The Mountain” crushing Oberyn’s skull in one of the show’s most violent moments. While viewers were left aghast, the actor recalled feeling unusually relaxed during the shoot.

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Filming His Game Of Thrones’ Death Scene?

During an appearance on the First We Feast’s Hot Ones show, Pascal shared, “There were all of these fleshy bits that they were kind of placing all over my face, and pumping blood so that it would pool, you know, and spread through the amphitheater for this good wide shot of the two of us from above.” He added, “And I was dead asleep.”

The scene was filmed on a hot day, and the cool fake blood dripping over him provided unexpected relief. “It was very cathartic, and I went into the deepest sleep I’ve been in,” Pascal said on the show. The crew used extensive prosthetics and precise effects to make the scene realistic. The Last Of Us star credited Björnsson for being extremely cautious during filming. “The gentlest man ever,” he said while recalling how carefully his co-star handled the fight’s final moments.

Despite the violent nature of the scene, Pedro Pascal’s experience behind the camera was far from disturbing. He shared that channeling all the character’s emotions into the moment helped make it feel like a release. While Oberyn Martell’s end was one of the series’ most graphic scenes, for Pascal, it was just another day on set — and one that left him well-rested.

