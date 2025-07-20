Six months have already passed in 2025, and Netflix has dropped the most-watched shows of the year. From Adolescence to Squid Game 3, some of the most popular shows have made it to the top 10 list worldwide. The popular South Korean survival drama also created history with its debut-week views. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The top three shows on this list have earned those spots by beating other trending series, including Sirens and Ginny & Georgia S3. They have garnered massive views and pushed past the rest of the competition. With these titles commanding the spotlight, the streaming giant once again proves its dominance in delivering content that resonates worldwide.

Adolescence rules #1 with 140M+ views!

According to Netflix‘s data, the British psychological crime drama took the world by storm when it hit the streaming platform. It is the second most-watched English-language show on Netflix, just behind Wednesday. The story follows a 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of classmate Katie Leonard, who had rejected and mocked him online. As police investigate, they uncover Jamie’s ties to misogynistic online communities and his struggles with social media ridicule. Meanwhile, his family faces intense backlash as they navigate the fallout of his arrest and detention.

Adolescence is also the most-watched series of 2025, garnering 145 million views to date. With its excellent viewership, it is at #1, surpassing even Squid Game 2 and 3. This feat is even bigger because this was the show’s pilot season, whereas Squid Game is an already established series with millions of fans worldwide.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed series of 2025 globally on Netflix [January to June 2025]

Adolescence – 145 million views Squid Game: Season 2 – 117 million views Squid Game: Season 3 – 72 million views Zero Day – 61 million views Missing You – 58 million views American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1 – 56 million views Ms. Rachel: Season 1 – 53 million views Sirens – 53 million views The Night Agent: Season 2 – 53 million views Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 – 48 million views

Squid Game 3 might climb to the #2 or #1 spot by the end of the year, surpassing Adolescence in viewership.

Note: The numbers are taken from the official data released by Netflix’s half-yearly report from January to June 2025.

