Thanks to the world of OTT, movies that do not even get many eyeballs in theatres can redeem themselves! And for those who enjoy massive box office success? They reach out to a wider audience, attaining all-new heights. Over the years, we’ve witnessed many blockbusters like RRR, Jawan, and RRR. Scroll below to know which attained the most views on Netflix.

RRR is the most-watched Indian theatrical release on Netflix

Ace director SS Rajamouli recreated magic at the box office after the Baahubali franchise with RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was a blockbuster with lifetime earnings of 772 crore net in India alone.

RRR was later released on Netflix. It has garnered viewership of 43.65 million and is the most-viewed Indian film of all time on the streaming giant.

Guess which is the 2nd most-viewed Indian film on Netflix?

It’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan. The biggest success of SRK’s career with 640.42 crores earnings at the Indian box office, achieved massive milestones on Netflix as well. It surpassed every single Bollywood film to become the most-watched theatrical release on the online platform.

In terms of Indian releases, Jawan is the second most-viewed film on Netflix, after RRR.

Top 10 most-viewed Indian theatrical releases on Netflix!

Bollywood dominates the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix, with as many as 7 entries. However, South leads the pack with RRR, which has held the #1 spot for the last 1095 days. No other film could even get closer, let alone beat the SS Rajamouli‘s masterpiece.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed Indian films (theatrical) on Netflix:

RRR (Hindi) – 43.65 million Jawan – 31.90 million Gangubai Kathiawadi – 29.64 million Laapataa Ladies – 29.50 million Animal – 29.20 million Crew – 27.2 million Maharaja – 27.10 million Fighter – 26.30 million Lucky Bhaskar – 26.30 million Shaitaan – 24 million

