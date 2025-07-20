It has been five weeks and I have been seriously struggling to figure out where is the joke and where do I have to laugh in the episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3. The fifth episode featured Ajay Devgn, and the Son Of Sardaar 2 team, and the entire episode seemed to have two purposes: 1. to establish that Son Of Sardaar 2 is a funny film, 2. Kapil Sharma and his team are putting up a funny show!

The Good – At Least We Had Anecdotes!

The good part of the episode was at least we had anecdotes by Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh and Kubbra Sait. There were instances from the shoot, and no doubt these anecdotes were funny, but they actually were exhausted in 10 minutes. And the rest of the 40 minutes seemed to be a pure struggle!

The Bad – Ajay Devgn Doesn’t Laugh!

Now, either the gigs were not as funny or Ajay Devgn is not a funny man! I would believe that the first part of this assumption is true because I was literally digging for moments to laugh since Kapil Sharma has promised that The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 will turn every Shaniwar into Funnywar. But I am still looking for that fun!

What’s This Over-Promotion?

A segment of the episode was entirely based on how funny Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2 is! So much so that Ravi Kishan talked about the entire climax and his backstory! Haven’t heard anyone doing that before and cannot decide if this was a badly scripted move or just another over-excited goof-up!

The Gigs Need An Urgent Revamp!

Honestly, in my opinion wasting opportunities in Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover is such a disappointment! The gigs do not impress as they used to and a lot of factors might be blamed for the same but I would suggest, that probably they need to align with the team of writers for starters! Making genuine humor (when it rarely surfaces) feel forced and manufactured is an art only The Great Indian Kapil Show has been able to pull!

The Worst – Borderline Sleazing – Can We Like Stop?

It is so uncomfortable to see Navjot Singh Sidhu hitting women half his age and pushing the envelope way too far. At one point, Mrunal Thakur was perplexed about how she should react. Can we move on from this ‘appreciating beauty’ phenomenon of Sidhu ji? High time!

