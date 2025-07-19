In a classic turn of events, Son Of Sardaar 2, which was all set to arrive in the theaters on July 25, has decided to push its release date! Ajay Devgn’s film has now decided to move its release date, one week ahead and the decision seems to be heavily impacted by how this Friday turned out for Bollywood!

Saiyaara’s Box Office Storm!

Friday, July 18, turned into a thunderstorm at the box office, with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara hitting the ball out of the park with their opening day numbers! Their romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, earned 21.25 crore at the box office!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Gets A New Release Date!

Son Of Sardaar 2 has been officially postponed by a week, and the film is now releasing in the theaters on August 1, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Interestingly, the buzz around Ajay Devgn’s sequel was limited,d and it is expected to open lower than its predecessor!

Son Of Sardaar VS Jab Tak Hai Jaan – The Historic Clash!

It was in 2012, when Son Of Sardaar was released in the theaters on Diwali 2012 and it clashed at the box office with Jab Tak Hai Jaan! Ajay Devgn fought for his film and demanded equal screens. Despite entering the 100 crore club, his film was clearly impacted by Yash Chopra’s last film in the theaters. While Jab Tak Hai Jaan opened at 15 crore, Son Of Sardaar registered an opening of 10.72 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s film went ahead to earn 120.65 crore in its lifetime, while Ajay Devgn’s comedy film earned 105.03 crore.

Yash Raj Impacts Ajay Devgn’s Franchise Again!?

Many years later, Yash Raj Films seems to have impacted Son Of Sardaar 2 with its new arrival, Saiyaara! Mohit Suri’s film is getting a thunderous response in the theaters and it is expected to destroy many box office records. In fact, it has already started breaking records at the box office with its opening day numbers itself. In such a case, the only sane decision would have been not to clash with this tsunami.

So, Ajay Devgn’s team has strategically decided to push his comedy sequel by a week, which might also let Saiyaara’s storm settle down at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Junior Box Office Day 1: Sreeleela’s Last Film Opened With 64% Higher Collection – Will Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Sail?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News