Pathaan Box Office: Yash Raj Films Score Their 8th Century, Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Be Their Biggest Ever By Crossing Tiger Zinda Hai

Pathaan has brought Yash Raj Films back into the game of big bucks. The film is turning out to be a smash success and while there is no debate whatsoever around whether the biggie will enter the 300 Crore Club, bets are being placed around its entry into the 400 Crore Club and then beyond.

While one waits to see when that happens, for Aditya Chopra the film has turned out to be a goldmine and a worthy addition to the spy universe. After all, their Top-2 biggies belong to the spy universe, Tiger Zinda Hai and War, and both had entered the 300 Crore Club. Then there is Ek Tha Tiger from the same world which missed out on a double century by just a whisker. On the other hand Dhoom: 3 could well be ruing the fact that it missed out on the 300 Crore Club entry. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a century maker and Thugs of Hindostan scored a bit more.

Meanwhile, this is how Pathaan compares (after just 2 days) with the lifetime score of the other Yash Raj Films’ century makers:

Pathaan – 127 crores* (2 days)

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

War – 318 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores

Thugs of Hindostan – 145.29 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores

The only film in this list is Thugs of Hindostan and incidentally it was Bollywood’s first ever to score a half century on the very first day. However, it was a bad movie and hence was suitably disregarded soon after that. On the other hand Pathaan opened even bigger and since it’s a very good movie, audiences have embraced it to give it an even bigger day on Republic Day holiday. The film is currently breezing its way at the box office and would soon enough surpass Tiger Zinda Hai to emerge as the highest grosser ever for Yash Raj Films.

