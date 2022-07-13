Much like Bollywood actors, actresses too enjoy a huge fan following across the world. They also demand a high fee for their films, which is reasonable given that they work hard for their roles and adhere to certain routines. Many Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt demand more fees than male performers.

After the pandemic, some Bollywood films may not have performed well as compared to south films, which have taken the box office by storm. That did not affect our Bollywood diva’s star value. So we have compiled a list of actresses’ remuneration from this year’s film release. Let’s have a look:

Mrunal Thakur

The actress, who started her acting career in TV soaps, made her transition into films smoothly. She has appeared in Hindi films like Love Sonia (2018), Super 30 (2019), Batla House (2019), and Dhamaka (2021). In this year’s release, she starred in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film did not perform well at the box office to the expectation. However, Mrunal took home Rs 2 crore for her performance, as per a Bollywood Life report.

Shalini Pandey

Shalini made her acting debut with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. She then went on to act in Tamil films. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As per Bollywood Bubble, Shalini charged Rs 2 crores for the film.

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 pageant winner made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, opposite Akshay Kumar. If a report by GQ India is to be believed, Manushi charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

Kiara Advani

Kiara is basking in the glory of two successful films this year- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. The Bollywood diva reportedly received Rs 2 crore for the horror-comedy film. Following massive success at the box office, the actress hiked her fee for Raj Mehta’s family drama. Now the actress draws Rs 4 crore for her films, reports India.com

Kangana Ranaut

Razneesh Ghai’s directorial Dhaakad was one of the much-awaited films this year. However, the film underperformed at the box office. Nonetheless, Kangana’s star value did not drop. Reports claim that the Queen actress was paid Rs 10 crores for the film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is one of the most accomplished and well-known Bollywood actresses of her generation. With each film, the actress proved her mettle and became more renowned among her followers. Her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was well appreciated. India Today report claims the actress was paid Rs 20 crore for the film.

