Singer Armaan Malik has announced a new song titled ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ featuring ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actress Shalini Pandey.

The number is touted as an out-and-out dance song with elements of pop music, electronic, synth and funk. The upcoming song is the first drop from Malik’s music label Always Music Global.

Armaan Malik says, “I’m extremely excited about my new single ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’. It’s the first drop from my label Always Music and I couldn’t be more proud of it. I’m glad I finally got to dance and bust some cool moves in a video, something I’ve been waiting to do since the beginning of my career.”

“Audio-visually, it’s a side of mine that not many people have heard or seen much of, and I hope to introduce more of these untapped aspects of my artistry to the world.”

Armaan Malik will be seen dancing for the first time in the official music video.

Produced by Always Music Global in association with Warner Music India, ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ will drop on May 18.

