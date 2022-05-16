Imran Khan never announced his exit from Bollywood. It was his close friend Akshay Oberoi who made the news public. Similarly, he never opened up about his estranged relationship with his wife Avantika Malik but everyone knew they were separated. It looks like their love story is over and there’s no going back. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Imran and Avantika were teenage lovebirds. They met when the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor was just 19 and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill residence and welcomed their first child in June 2014. It was in 2019 that Malik separated and left his home with their daughter Imra.

Due to irreconcilable differences, Avantika Malik and Imran Khan temporarily decided to call off their eight-year-long marriage. But fans had expectations that the couple will sort out their differences over time and get back together. However, it seems that they have moved on with their respective lives.

A report by Times Of India suggests that Imran Khan does not want to get back into his marital life with Avantika Malik. He’s not sure about giving another chance to love, not at least with his ex-wife.

Furthermore, sources state that Avantika also has understood that Imran isn’t interested anymore and has stopped trying as well. It isn’t unknown that the beauty had been sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram for the longest time.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik even bumped into each other last year at a wedding in Mumbai’s Trident Hotel. But as per the grapevine, they were comfortable and there was no visible tension between the ex lovebirds.

