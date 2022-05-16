Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in B-town. He happens to be the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and is Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother. He is yet to make his Bollywood debut but is already quite popular on social media amid his city sightings. Last night, the handsome hunk was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai and got mobbed by beggars and the media. Now, netizens are lauding him for not losing his ‘patience’ and spamming the paparazzi culture. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that Ibrahim was mobbed by the media or beggars but has happened multiple times in the past also. Both Sara and his brother often get lauded by netizens for their public behaviour and for always respecting people around them.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was dressed casually and was seen leaving a popular restaurant ‘Bastian’ in Mumbai. Amid the same, he was mobbed by beggars and media and patiently made his way to the car.

In the video, the beggar kids are dragging Ibrahim Ali Khan holding his hands and he is still being very calm and patient about it. Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh truly have raised a gentleman!

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “This counts under harassment! Kaise uska hath kheench rahy.. Agar annoy ho kar dhaka de deta toh alag wabal khara kar detay… You people need to do something with these kids… This is not right. Consider him a normal kid… Apnay oper rakh k deka jaye toh kaisa lagay ga Street pr kuch beggers apka hath aise kheenchnay lagay…. Gusa karo gy na….?!!! Very in human.” A second user commented, “This is so wrong! If Ibrahim would react then everyone would Said ‘how rudeis he’ anyone of us would react if a stranger touch us like this. WTF is going on??? Ye bacche jante bhi nhi hoge Ibrahim ko ye paps le atey honge inko yesab nautanki karwane roz roz aur haar jagah!” A third user commented, “What is this nonsense😢. Celebrity kuch bolte nahi to iska matlab ye nahi ke inke sath miss behave kare.”

What are your thoughts on Ibrahim Ali Khan getting mobbed by the media and beggars? Tell us in the comments below.

