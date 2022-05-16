Hera Pheri 3 is the one film audience is demanding for quite a long time now. Considering the huge public demand, the makers have already confirmed moving ahead with the franchise. However, none other than Paresh Rawal has expressed him being the least interested in part 3. Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Hera Pheri threequel was announced a long time back. It was even heard that Abhishek Bachchan will be filling in the shoes of Akshay Kumar. It was a huge shocker for fans as Akshay was reportedly quitting the franchise. Thankfully, later it was confirmed that part 3 will not happen without the trio of Paresh, Akshay and Suniel Shetty.

Advertisement

While the discussion refuses to die down among fans, none other than Paresh Rawal now speaks about the highly-awaited Hera Pheri 3. While speaking to ETimes, Paresh went all blunt as he shared being least interested until and unless there’s a big change in the crux. He said, “If you ask me honestly, there is no excitement left in me for any of my characters unless it is put in a different backdrop.”

Paresh Rawal continued, “If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai (if I have to wear a similar dhoti and walk in the same way with glasses)… except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me. So the story has to be good.”

The veteran further added that Hera Pheri 3 needs to have a makeover as old jokes won’t work now, the criticism which even Hera Pheri 2 met with. “If we are coming up with a sequel of Hera Pheri after so many years, with the same old ghisa-pita jokes, it will not work. It should evolve and only then I will be excited about it. Otherwise, wahi chabaya hua niwala firse chabana hai, it will not give that excitement to me,” our beloved Baburao added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Star Kids ‘Uble Hue Ande’: “They Talk In English, Watch Only Hollywood Films”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube