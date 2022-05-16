Kangana Ranaut makes headlines almost regularly as she never leaves a chance to call out nepo kids. Her long tussle with Karan Johar and other Bollywood stars doesn’t seem to end and yet again the actress has taken a jibe at a star kid, this time the Queen actress mocked Ananya Panday. In a clip going viral from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where the actress answers the meaning ‘Bolly-bimbo’. Scroll down below to read the who scoop.

Ranaut was on the show to promote her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad, the actress appeared on the comedy show with director Razneesh Ghai and her co-stars, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi. The film is set to release this week on May 20 and it’ll clash with another Bollywood biggie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The clip which is originally from the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on Reddit. In one of the segments, ‘post ka post mortem’, host Kapil asks Kangana Ranaut about the meaning of ‘Bolly-bimbo’. Replying to this, without naming Ananya Panday, Kangana says, “Bolly-bimbo who hote haina jo kehte hain, ‘I can touch my tongue to my nose’.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut mimicked Ananya Panday’s actions when she appeared on the show last year. In the clip shared by a redditor, Panday can be seen touching her nose from her tongue and says, “It’s my talent.”

Reacting to this, a user wrote, “That was brutal Kangana but ngl also funny,” another wrote, I don’t like Kangana but this is actually funny.” however there were others who didn’t find this funny, “This is unwarranted and borderline stupid. Bhai wo apna majak udae chalta hai, who are you to make fun of her for that?” another wrote, “Wow this is straight-up bullying. Can’t believe Kangana made me sympathize with her. Feeling bad for ananya here,” a third user commented, “That’s just straight-up mean.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut called out Amitabh Bachchan after he shared the teaser of Dhaaakad on his Instagram and deleted it within a few minutes. In an interview with Tried & Refused Productions, the actress said, “Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have, I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

