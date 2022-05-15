Zayed Khan had a promising start to his career with his second film Main Hoon Naa with Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of the audience. However, he failed to make any remarkable impact due to poor choices of scripts. Reportedly, he’s planning a comeback, but before that, read to know about an interesting anecdote he shared about SRK.

For those who don’t know, Zayed made his Bollywood debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. The film didn’t work at the box office. However, it was his second film Main Hoon Naa which turned fortunes for Zayed. However, the film reached Zayed in the most unexpected way. He had gone to Farah Khan for her help for Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne but landed a role in Main Hoon Naa instead.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Zayed Khan shared, “I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film Chura Liya Hai Tumne. I was reaching out to her for that and she didn’t know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen (cousin Fardeen Khan)’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. She said come over and I went to her office, and I was in Shah Rukh Khan’s office I didn’t know why. She asked me what’re you doing? I said I’m just doing a film right now. She said we’re considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role. And in walks Shah Rukh Khan, a very very magnanimous and lovely gentleman.”

Zayed Khan further shared that Shah Rukh spoke with him about playing a second lead and they’re considering him. However, it was Shah Rukh’s one question that took Zayed by surprise.

Zayed added, “He (SRK) sits me down and says ‘But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? I was a little sort of disturbed by that question. Immediately in my head, I wanted to say that I am born into a family of actors, so of course, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that.”

Well, Zayed Khan did prove his mettle in Main Hoon Naa, and we’re sure SRK would be proud of him!

