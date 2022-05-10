Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood at the moment, with back-to-back promising projects in his filmography. The actor has lately been gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and as a part of its promotion, he recently opened up his personality, indirectly comparing it with that of Shah Rukh Khan. He spoke highly of the Badshaah and also highlighted how big his role was, in the development of Bollywood.

For the unversed, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an upcoming comedy-drama film which is all set to hit the theatres on May 13th, 2022. The movie has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and stars actors like Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, actor Ranveer Singh shed some light on how his team often jokes that he is ‘slightly schizophrenic’. He recollected how Karan Johar once told him, “You have so many people inside you, we just don’t know which one we’re going to get on any particular day.”

Ranveer Singh was also of the opinion that Shah Rukh Khan, just like him, has many characters that he carries with himself and lyricist Javed Akhtar has also joked about it in the past.

Further raving about Shah Rukh Khan, who is rumoured to play a cameo in Ranveer Singh’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he said, “He’s a king for a reason. Inhone jo mall banaya hai, usme hum apni choti si dukaan chala rahe hain (We all are running our small shops inside the mall he’s built!). He’s made Indian entertainment, what it is. Such is his contribution. He made award shows, live shows, advertising, film promotions. He’s the benchmark, the norm. He defines it all. He’s the original gangster. I really love him and have a great amount of respect for him and I can’t wait to see him back on screen.”

