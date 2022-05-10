Even though it’s been over a month since the release of The Kashmir Files, the film has been still earning well. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is on the news every other day for various reasons. Most recently it was reported that the film has been banned in Singapore. Meanwhile, politician Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about the ban has disappointed the filmmaker and the actor Anupam Kher. The two have called out the politician and asked him to at least respect her wife’s soul who was a Kashmiri Pandit.

Meanwhile, the film was a commercial success and it also stars s Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. The plot switches between a student’s quest in the present time, 2020, and his family’s struggles of thirty years before.

Recently, Channel News Asia shared the statement on the reason behind banning The Kashmir Files, in which the Singapore government officials called the film a “provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims”. Reacting to the same, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore.” He also attached the screenshot of the article along with the link.”

However, The Kashmir Files director wasn’t too pleased with Shashi Tharoor’s tweet as he replied back and wrote, “FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam) Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide.”

Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor, FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam) Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/QIxFjJW86U pic.twitter.com/kzodpI1CtL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

In another tweet, the filmmaker asked him if his late wife Sunanda Tharoor was a Kashmiri Hindu, he wrote, “Hey @ShashiTharoor, Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul.”

Hey @ShashiTharoor, Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul. https://t.co/3wgJQnkhVZ pic.twitter.com/98DPB4Gnj7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

Even The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher slammed Shashi Tharoor for his tweet, he wrote, “Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles!”

Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔 https://t.co/YwEsgYWgc4 pic.twitter.com/b7XRL46tIG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 10, 2022

