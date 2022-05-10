Karan Johar is one of the well-known filmmaker-producer in Indian cinema. He made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. It went to the highest-grossing film of the year and KJo became one of the most sought filmmakers in the industry.

He has directed several films since. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) are some of his directorial films. He is now a successful filmmaker and has an enviable net worth. He is also the proud owner of a few swanky cars. Let’s take a look at his car collection.

Audi 8L

Karan Johar gifted himself the brand new Audi 8L which was only launched in 2020 in India. It is equipped with several luxurious features. As per Carwale, the car comes with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV engine that has 500 Nm torque. The luxury sedan has a top speed of 250 Kmph. The average ex-showroom price of the swanky car is Rs 1.5 crore in the current market.

Mercedes Maybach S500

It is one of the most popular cars among Bollywood celebrities and an expensive model in the Mercedes segment. The four-seater luxury sedan has a 4.0-litre V8 engine and can run at the speed of 250 kmph. KJo’s car is priced at Rs 1.86 crore.

Jaguar XJ

The British automobile manufacturer’s flagship model Jaguar XJ was discontinued from the Indian market in 2019 and is no longer produced. The four-door model was first launched in 1970 and Karan Johar is a proud owner of it. The XJ was sold in the Indian market for close to Rs 1 crore.

BMW 520D

The diesel variant in the 5 series lineup of the BMW, the 520D is priced at Rs 65.89 lakh. The car returns a certified mileage of 20.37 kmpl and is available in four colours. Johar drives the Alpine White.

