Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his impactful roles no matter how short they are. The actor left a deep imprint with his hard-hitting dialogue on one-sided love in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and looks like he is all set to make another appearance in a Karan Johar film. According to a recent media report, King Khan has already said yes to playing a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani but unlike the rumours, Kajol might not be a part of it.

For the unversed, the upcoming KJo film has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans as he is returning to the director’s chair after close to seven years. The movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres in February 2023 and will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie is expected to narrate a love story about a rich, upper-class man whose family owns a lavish mansion in Gurgaon.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani but Kajol might not be sharing screen space with him, as expected. A source close to the development told the publication, “It’s only Shah Rukh Khan who will be doing a special cameo for Karan Johar in the film. Kajol is right now not very keen on taking up anything on her plate and so she has excused herself. However, she is very excited about buddy KJO’s film. While SRK has given his green signal to Karan as he can never say no to him. Karan and Shah Rukh’s camaraderie is something that people long for in the industry. SRK will be shooting for the cameo in the coming days as it will be for a special song. The superstar has even given his nod to Karan and has not even asked him what the shoot is all about. Well, that’s the bond they share”

Expanding on how Karan Johar is going all out with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the same source further said, “Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a visual treat for his fans and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it every bit special. And SRK’s presence will add all the love flavour to it as he is the king of romance. Karan Johar never disappoints you when hewers a director’s hat”.

