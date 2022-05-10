Deepika Padukone is truly on her journey to become a global star. After winning hearts in Bollywood, the actress even stepped into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Back in August last year, she announced yet another international project that will also witness her production house backing it. But what about diversity in the West? DP isn’t exactly convinced that it’s truly there. Scroll below for details!

For the unversed, Deepika is all set to be seen in a cross-cultural romantic comedy. It is developed by Eros STX Global Corporations’ division STXfilms and her Ka productions will be co-producing it. After xXx with Vin Diesel, many expected Padukone to be seen in many more Hollywood projects but unfortunately, that did not happen for a while now!

In the latest interaction with Vogue, Deepika Padukone has called out the diversity in Hollywood. “Right now, the conversation around diversity in Hollywood is surface-level. The minute you have a Black or Asian actor, it’s considered ‘diverse casting’. But we have a long way to go before we start seeing substantial change. I feel like 80 per cent of the people in charge are still looking at inclusive casting as a box to be ticked. No doubt, there are some who are genuinely interested in turning the tide, but they are getting it quite wrong. It’s a learning process and I hope it’s an earnest one,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. The actress has a choc-o-bloc schedule ahead with projects like The Intern remake, Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham, Project K alongside Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan amongst others.

