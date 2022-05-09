Actress Shehnaaz Gill won everyone’s hearts with his appearance on Salman Khan hosted reality show. Now the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, when she was asked about it, here’s how she reacted.

The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced by the superstar. South actress Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman in the movie. Aayush Sharm will also be seen in the film playing an important role.

While there’s no official confirmation about Shehnaaz Gill being cast in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, her appearance Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party recently strongly hints that the reports might be true. Fans of Sana are on cloud nine after she bagged a Bollywood film.

Recently, Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai after attending an event of Brahma Kumaris in Delhi. The actress was snapped at the airport and she was happily posing for the paps. When the paparazzi asked her about her Bollywood debut, Sana gave a sweet smile and went away making a serious face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction sure has raised several questions for many. She previously appeared in a Punjabi film alongside Diljith Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The 2021 release became a super hit at the box office. This was at a time when she was recovering from the shock in the aftermath of Sidharth Shukla’s death.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be in a relationship ever since their appearance in Bigg Boss 13.

