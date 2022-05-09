Filmmaker Mohit Suri is set for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The upcoming thriller will feature, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The excitement for the film is all-time high and makers have kept everything under tight wraps. Meanwhile, Disha who plays the leading lady in the film is allegedly charging more than Kapoor while her amount is equivalent to the Dhoom star.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name that featured, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film received positive reactions from critics and audiences. On the other hand, Deshmukh too received appreciation for playing a negative role for the first time in his acting career.

Last year, the makers had announced that Ek Villain Returns will be releasing in February this year but later it got delayed and the film will now release on July 8, 2022. With the cast such as John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, it is sure that the film will be a roller coaster ride. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at how much the cast of Mohit Suri’s film is charging.

John Abraham

As per TellyChakkar, John will be seen in a never before seen avatar in Ek Villain Returns and for being the leading man of the film, the handsome hunk is charging Rs 5 to 7 Crores.

Disha Patani

She is currently one of the most followed and bankable actresses in Bollywood and it is said that the Malang star will be getting a similar amount to John which is around Rs 7 Crores.

Arjun Kapoor

Meanwhile, every actor’s role has been kept under wraps but we’re sure that Arjun won’t disappoint with his character. For Ek Villain Returns, the actor will be getting a lesser amount than Disha and reportedly he’s charging around Rs 4 Crore.

Tara Sutaria

One of the most adored and talented actresses, Tara is set to blow us away with her yet another performance. In Ek Villain Returns the actress has taken around Rs 2 Crore.

