Actor Arjun Kapoor is excited to start his next, ‘The Lady Killer’ for which he is heading to Manali. This is the first time in his life that the actor will be visiting this picturesque hill station, which he feels will act “as a perfect backdrop” to the film.

Arjun says, “I’m quite excited to shoot and explore Manali because I will be visiting the city for the first time! From what I have seen and heard, it’s a beautiful place and I think it would act as a perfect backdrop for us to shoot the kind of film that we have at hand.”

Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to collaborating with actress Bhumi Pednekar for the first time on screen for this project.

He says, “‘The Lady Killer’ is one of the most exciting scripts of my career and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Bhumi and my director Ajay Bahl for the first time. I can’t wait to work with them and get to know them better.”

Arjun Kapoor adds, “I think we will have an amazing time in Manali & also have a fantastic shoot schedule. My role in the film is very intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people.”

‘The Lady Killer’ chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a ‘self-destructive beauty’ as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like ‘BA Pass’ and ‘Section 375’, is directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

