Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s rivalry in the industry is known to one and all. The war which began on KJo’s Koffee With Karan doesn’t seem to be die down soon. But looks like the rivalry began even before she appeared on the chat show and called him the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism. Well, it goes back to the time when the Queen actress ignored the filmmaker right in his face, in front of the audience.

While scrolling through the web, we came across an old video where the Manikarnika actress ignore the filmmaker like a boss.

The clip, which resurfaced on Reddit opens with Karan Johar saying at the award function, “This award has been decided by a public poll and I’ve been winning it for the 3 years.” Soon after Kangana receive the award she says in her winning speech, “Good evening, everyone! I would like to dedicate this award to the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life my sister Rangoli. Love you all!”

After her winning speech, Kangana Ranaut made her way to the audience ignoring Karan Johar right in the face. Seeing the actress stepping down from the stage with ignorance, KJo is heard saying, “Thank you, Kangana & congratulations.” He then tells Kangana, “I am here! If that matters at all. Doesn’t seem to. Well done Kangana!”

A couple of days back, Kangana Ranaut had targeted the filmmaker and called him movie mafia daddy. She had taken to her Instagram story and written, “In the latest news, movie mafia daddy a fading director and now failing producer as well who is desperately clinging to south superstars and their movies to save his fading career has got me banned in an entertainment website **villa where he has bought most of the stakes.”

Kangana’s post read further, “And secretly runs it for his and nepotism mafia propaganda, but he is suddenly rattled and now controlling everything on a grassroots level. I wonder why!!! Maybe because he realizes that his time is up and he is nervous.

Coming back, what do you have to say about Kangana and KJo incident?

