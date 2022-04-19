Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is well known for her roles in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Chameli, Omkara, Tashan, and Jab We Met to name a few. She is also known for her assertive and outspoken nature.

Advertisement

Bebo never minces her words and has had several episodes with many contemporaries over years. She once even assigned alternative career options for other Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha on Koffee With Karan Show.

Advertisement

In one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s eponymous chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. In the rapid-fire segment of the show, the host asked to her name an alternative career option for the above actresses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is well known for her competitiveness, said that Sonakshi Sinha could be a good housewife and Deepika Padukone as a pilot. She also said that Katrina Kaif could be a nice air hostess, and Sonam Kapoor a fashion designer. Ranbir also joked that Deepika Padukone will be flying the plane with Katrina as an air hostess.

However, Karan Johar posed the same question to Sonakshi when she appeared on the show with Shahid Kapoor in the later episodes. ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ actress responded by saying that Kareena should consider becoming a gossip columnist.

Sonakshi Sinha then suggested an alternate career option for Parineeti Chopra as marketing because “that’s what she was doing earlier,” and Alia Bhatt should complete her education. Sonakshi also reacted to Kareena’s comment in a magazine interview, “I’d like to take Kareena’s ‘housewife’ comment positively, irrespective of how she said it!”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’s film Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in an untitled project with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht is also in her pipeline.

Must Read: When Dino Morea & Bipasha Basu’s ‘Underwear’ Ad Had To Be Pulled Down As It Was Too Hot To Handle!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube