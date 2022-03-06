Sonakshi Sinha recently returned from Da-Bangg Tour with Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, and others. Now the actress has landed in legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her in a fraud case. Scroll down to know more details.

Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut as Rajjo Pandey in the action-drama film Dabangg in 2010. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the film. Since then she has appeared in several commercial films.

Now the latest report ETimes claims that Sonakshi Sinha has been accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh. The event organizer named Pramod Sharma had planned an event and invited the actress as the Chief Guest. However, the actress failed to attend the event.

Following this, the organizer requested to return the money. The report reveals that the actress’ manager declined to pay the money back to the event organizer. He even tried to contact the Dabangg actress multiple times but it was in vain. The event organizer then filed a complaint of fraud against her.

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha even arrived at Moradabad to record her statement in this case. But due to her continuous absence thereafter, now the court has issued a warrant against the Bollywood diva in the fraud case. Seems like the actress is landed in legal trouble.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in ‘Double XL’ alongside Huma Qureshi in the lead role. Apart from this, she also has ‘Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

So what do you think about a non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha? Let us know in the comments.

