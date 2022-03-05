Parineeti Chopra enjoys a huge fan following in the country not just for her authentic acting skills but also for her sweet and friendly persona. The actor has lately been a part of the television show Hunarbaaz and has also been roped in to play a key role in a series of Bollywood movies slated to release in the next two years. A few years back, the actor had opened up about the rapport she shares with Ranveer Singh, highlighting his habit of not wearing clothes in his makeup van.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Ranveer have worked together in a series of films in the past including Pari’s debut film, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. A few years later, they collaborated once again for the 2014 action drama Kill Dil, which received mixed reactions from the audience.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, while promoting Kill Dil, Parineeti Chopra had revealed a bunch of details about her co-star Ranveer Singh and his habits. “I normally enter anybody’s makeup van saying ‘Hello it is me!’. But only in Ranveer’s van I never enter without his permission. Because with Ranveer it isn’t that he is sleeping or he is in a washroom, it is whether he is wearing clothes or not. There have been cases where he asks me to come in and when I enter, he’ll be standing without clothes. And he won’t mind but you would, and that is because your life changes when you see him without clothes! This hasn’t been happening now, this is the case since Band Baaja Baarat.”, the actress said.

Parineeti Chopra further narrated an incident from the time she was shooting the song Happy Budday with Ranveer Singh and said, “He likes to takes off his pants in public. In fact, I was doing an emotional-romantic scene and I was busy doing my make-up. But when I turned back I saw him without pants. Then I told him ‘Ranveer I am in a zone and please help me out’. So then he was like ok and wore his pants. He is just shameless.”

