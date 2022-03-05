Bollywood wedding season is not over yet. Actress Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani is all set to get married and her pre-wedding functions have already begun. Pictures and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media now.

The Shershaah actress on Saturday took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her sister’s pre-wedding celebration. The actress was seen dancing her heart out and the video is now going viral on social media. Netizens are in awe of it now. Scroll down to know more.

Kiara Advani was seen dancing along with her bride-to-be sister and their other friends in the viral video. They danced to several songs Bollywood songs including to The Sky Is Pink song For Aisha. Kiara was seen wearing a pink thigh-high slit outfit along with long heels. She also kept her make-up minimal and hair loose.

Needless to say, Kiara looked perfect as a bridesmaid. Take a look at the video below:

Kiara too dropped a video on social media flaunting her pink outfit. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “When you’re ready in time to get a reel in (two heart and tipping hand emojis).” Take a look below:

In another picture, which is going viral, saw Kiara Advani flaunting in a shimmery green outfit. She kept her look sans accessorised and tied her hair back into a ponytail. On the other hand, sister Ishita was seen sporting a pink and silver outfit.

Previously, photos from Kiara’s sister Ishita’s bachelorette went viral on social media. Certainly, it is a happy time for Kiara’s family. In a few photos from Mehendi, Kiara’s sister Ishita could be seen clad in a beautiful purple lehenga while posing with her groom-to-be.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Moreover, she also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

