Shah Rukh Khan is inspiring for people across the world for so many reasons. The name of his younger son ‘AbRam’ speaks volumes of who SRK is as a person. The superstar left for Spain today morning along with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. And it is him greeting a jawan at the airport that is currently winning hearts. Scroll below for all the details.

It was recently that SRK shared the first-ever promo of Pathaan. The video intrigued fans towards the look of his character while Deepika Padukone and John Abraham teased fan further. The film is slated for a release next year in January and the team has jetted off to Spain for a month-long schedule.

Owing to the same, the star cast was seen at the airport today morning as they were leaving from Mumbai. Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs with her hot red outfit and John Abraham was spotted alongside his wifey. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, mesmerized fans with his aura as he walked inside the airport.

At the gate, Shah Rukh Khan saw a jawan and greeted him with a ‘namaste.’ The gesture is winning hearts all over and SRK fans can’t help but praise their favourite.

Reacting to his gesture, a user commented, “Dil se Dua Nikalti hai SRK k lye”

“Hath jod kar Jawaan Ka Satkar Krna @iamsrk ,” another wrote.

A user commented, “I would have fainted.”

“The way he hugged his driver!!” praised another.

A fan wrote, “Humble and full of respect”

“just love the way how he meets & greets people,” another wrote.

Check out the viral video ft Shah Rukh Khan below:

Well, this just made us fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan even more! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

