Nagraj Manjule has now entered the Hindi arena with his latest release Jhund, after giving Marathi cinema a couple of path-breaking films. The filmmaker while being acclaimed and appreciated from across the country and a good part of the globe, also has many Bollywood stars as his fans. One of which is the Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor has forever been in love with Manjule’s craft.

Advertisement

This week we even saw a video of him being teary-eyed after watching Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund go viral. Nagraj Manjule needs no more validation as it comes from one of his most treasured friends and inspiration in the business.

Advertisement

Nagraj Manjule joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation where he spoke about Jhund, Aamir Khan’s heartfelt reaction, and whether he has planned a film with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Manjule confirms there is something and even Khan is keen. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Talking to us exclusively, Nagraj Manjule opening up on Aamir Khan’s reaction to Jhund said, “Aamir Sir ko me bohot pehle se pasand karta hoon. Meri Fandry jab release Hui thi, unhone khud dekhne ki iccha jatayi thi aur humne sathme film dekhi thi. Unko bohot achi lagi thi. Unko tab vishwas nahi ho raha tha ki ye meri pehli film hain. Unka dil itna bada hai ki who mere jaise naye director ko khud phone karke unki film dekh kar unki taarif karte hai. To mere liye unki rai bohot mayne rakhti hai. (Aamir sir has been liking my work ever since my first film. We saw my first film Fandry together after he expressed his wish to see it. He like it a lot and couldn’t believe it was made by a first time filmmaker. He has a big heart as he calls new directors and watches their films and appreciates them. His opinion is important to me).”

Nagraj Manjule added, “To me jabhi kuch kaam karta hoon (Aamir Khan) sir ko phone karke bolta hoon ye dekhiye aap. Sir ne bohot waqt dekar puri raat movie dekh kar humse discuss karke, Jhund ke jo sare bache hai unse mile. Unko itni jyada pasand aayi, jo video online hai vo to dekh hi rahe hai, lekin usse bhi jyada humari baatein hui. Unko surprise bhi karta hai acha bhi lagta hai me jis tariqe se films banata hoon. (Whenever I make something new, I first call him and show it to him. For Jhund, he took out a lot of time, saw it, and discussed it with us the whole night. He even met the kids from the film. He is surprised looking at the way I make films).”

Further, when we quizzed if he is working on a film with Aamir Khan or not, Nagraj Manjule said, “Mujhe Karna hai. Ye to Fandry se me soch raha hoon ki kya kiya jaye. Kuch idea hai develop kar raha hoon. Dekhte hai, lekin karna hai kaam. Aamir sir ko bhi pata hai. Vo to mujhe gaali dete hai kyu nahi kar raha bolke. Acha kaam karenge unke sath dono milke kuch. (I want to do it, have been thinking of it since Fandry. Have been developing ideas and even Aamir sir knows it. He has been behind me to make it).”

Catch The Conversation Here!

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Shows A Terrific Hold On 2nd Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube