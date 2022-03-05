Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever collaboration, Gangubai Kathiawadi is working big time at the box office. Right from day 1, the film has performed beyond expectations and has made a smashing entry into week 2.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magical run continues with Gangubai. And also for Alia, the film has come as a much-needed money-spinner. Her last theatrical release was Kalank, which was a theatrical disaster. It took a flying start but then witnessed a fall like ninepins. But here, it’s totally opposite.

Gangubai Kathiawadi grew over the first weekend with a positive word of mouth. It did a brilliant job by staying rock steady on weekdays. On the second Friday i.e. day 8, the film witnessed a minimal fall despite new releases arriving in theatres. On day 8, it earned 4.30-4.90 crores, which is a minimal fall from 5.40 crores on day 7. While The Batman and Jhund have taken a good number of screens away, such numbers just show the reception of the film among the audience.

Gangubai Kathiawadi now stands at a total of 73.23-73.83 at the Indian box office. It looks like the film will easily cross the 100 crore mark.

A couple of days ago, an unseen picture from the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi made its way to the internet and had gone viral. The picture in question has the director posing with actresses Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Deepika Padukone. Sudeep Chatterjee, the cinematographer of Gangubai shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “Happiness” followed by the #Gangubai Kathiawadi.

