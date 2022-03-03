Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 6: Enjoys A Very Good Wednesday!

After a very good weekend, a fantastic Monday, and an excellent Tuesday, Gangubai Kathiawadi stayed quite well on Wednesday as well with a wonderful hold. The film collected 6.25 crores* and that’s superb considering that Friday was 10.50 crores and we are talking about five days down the line. The film is turning out to be quite a winner and is working like content affairs used to do back in the pre-pandemic days.

In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that had things been normal as before then perhaps Gangubai Kathiawadi would have been doing even better. It’s just that one is not used to seeing such kind of numbers for a really long time when it comes to Bollywood films (barring Sooryavanshi) that everything is looking ultra rosy currently. One just hopes that the good run now continues not just for Gangubai Kathiawadi but other upcoming releases as well since the industry needs at least 8-10 films to perform well like this and that too in succession.

So far the film has collected 63.57 crores* and the first week will now comfortably go past the 68 crores mark. For some, this was going to be the lifetime collections for the film in a best-case scenario but now a lot more is on the cards for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, and Jayantilal Gada affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

