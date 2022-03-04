With Gangubai Kathiawadi enjoying a fantastic first week at the box office, Alia Bhatt has all the right reasons to smile. The film is now amongst her Top-5 biggest ever as far as Week One is concerned. With 68.53 crores* collected in its first seven days, Gangubai Kathiawadi has edged past 2 States (60.73 crores) by a distance. In fact, it is still maintaining a steady lead over Alia Bhatt’s biggest solo lead starrer, Raazi (56.59 crores). It is only marginally lesser than Kalank (76.50 crores) while the gap with Badrinath Ki Dulhania is also only around 5 crores.

Advertisement

Of course Gully Boy leads by a major distance and its lifetime too (139.38 crores) is the highest ever for Alia Bhatt. Though Gangubai Kathiawadi has been doing quite well, it will still fall short of the Zoya Akhtar directed film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this is what the first seven day collections of Alia Bhatt starrer looks like:

Gully Boy – 100.30 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 73.66 crores

Kalank – 76.50 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.53 crores*

2 States – 60.73 crores

Raazi – 56.59 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 53.31 crores

Udta Punjab – 48.50 crores

Student of the Year – 47 crores

Dear Zindagi – 47 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania had scored 116.60 crores in its lifetime run and by the look of things, Gangubai Kathiawadi should manage to surpass that eventually. On the other hand Raazi had scored 123.17 crores, and that should be touch and go for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: When Salman Khan Brutally Trolled Anurag Kashyap’s Films, Saying “Mujhe Meri Picture Mein Gaali Rakhne Ki Koi Zaroorat Nahi Padti”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube