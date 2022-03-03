For the past few days, singer Shaan has been in the news for multiple reasons. The Tanha Dil singer recently appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show along with KK and Palash Sen. Shaan recently released a devotional song and it’s been receiving rave reviews.

Advertisement

The singer in his latest conversation revealed that he will never make a song that goes viral in no time. He also gave an important piece of advice for all upcoming artists. Read on

Shaan recently stated that coming up with another mediocre song is going to destroy the artiste in the longer run. He asks young artists to not become slaves to the system.

Advertisement

He told Hindustan Times, “I cannot just make songs that would all just get viral in 30 seconds and it will get stuck in your head. All these tricks are familiar to us (musicians). But yeh sab karke aap haasil kya karoge? [You will come up with] just another mediocre song… So in the long run you are destroying yourself as an artistes. No one will take you seriously. Don’t become slave to the system. If you make the same song then that means you are selling your soul,” Shaan told Hindustan Times.

Shaan went on to add that artists these days have a ‘new pressure’ of garnering views of their videos on social media. The singer said that getting views has become a big marketing challenge. He asked, “Hum kab tak woh karte rahe jo aap chahte ho. As an artist to keep your creativity and passion alive you have to make your identity and you can only do that when you do different from what others are doing.”

Shaan went on to add that People usually think that if a video has so many views then it’ll be a great song. “It is about whether the song is a hit or not. Sab time pass ke liye gaane sunte hai. Now the algorithm is manipulating listeners. That is what the music companies are doing and making singers sing the same kind of songs.”

Towards the end, Shaan added that one cannot eliminate themselves from it. One can’t just bask in the past glory and say “hamare zamaane mein aisa nahi tha”. “For me what I feel there is a fine line and balance. You don’t have to lose your identity and give in completely but at the same time you do not have to say take it or leave it,” added the singer.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Opened Up About Living In ‘Empty House’ After His Parents’ Death, “It Used To Come To Bite Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube