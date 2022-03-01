Farah Khan Recalls Few Moments From The Sets Of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan - Deets Inside

Bollywood’s well-known film producer-choreographer Farah Khan has all praise for contestant Aakash Singh and his performance made her emotional during the weekend episode of ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’.

She appears as a special guest along with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor.

Farah Khan says: “Aakash does aerial acts. He’s apparently been in Mumbai for quite some many years. And I came to know initially that he used to sleep at Shivaji Park, or in gardens, and he did his life story in that act. This is a platform that lets people show their talent, otherwise, they would never ever get a chart.”

Farah Khan later recalls a few moments spent with judges Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

“Actually I had spent a lovely two days with all of the judges. I used to bring food from home and then we used to sit inside the van. We all had a lot of fun. Mostly I bought vegan food because Parineeti is a vegetarian,” she adds.

Farah further shares how looking at the host Bharti Singh, she used to remember days when she was pregnant and working round the clock. She says Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are amazing hosts.

“Looking at her, it reminded me of the days when I was doing promotions of my movie ‘Om Shanti Om’, attending TV shows. So, there was no time to rest during my pregnancy. Similarly Bharti is also working and she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are wonderful hosts.”

Farah feels that the contestants on the show have a great talent and these reality shows help in nurturing and promoting them, which otherwise never gets noticed.

“I am just amazed looking at the performances of these contestants. The most important aspect is they are homegrown talent from small towns and villages and things that we otherwise don’t normally get to see,” she concludes.

‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ airs on Colors.

