Rakhi Sawant is one controversial lady who never fails to make the headlines. Another who keeps making it to the news – because of Rakhi, is her ex-husband Ritesh. The businessman, via a recent social media post, threatened the actor and said that she should avoid meeting him, especially on a reality show.

His threat came after Rakhi spoke about him when asked about his rumoured appearance on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Read on to know what drama unfolded.

Talking to his Instagram handle a while ago, Ritesh shared a post that featured Rakhi Sawant’s picture. He captioned it, “Rakhi ji a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga (Please wish that we do not face each other on any reality show. You will fear going on any reality show. I hope you remember what I did to one wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15). So just chill!!”

Not one to take things quietly, replying to Ritesh’s post, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Stop your drama. ” In another comment, she wrote, “Don’t use my picture ok,” along with several angry emojis.

For those wondering exactly what Rakhi Sawant had said, here you go. On being why Ritesh was not on Lock Upp, Rakhi has said, “He is a fool. He was offered so much money. He only says ‘I will not leave my business and go to any show. I am already repenting my Bigg Boss stint’. Imagine, he is saying this to me! That he repents going to Bigg Boss! He was offered so much money, just to make fun of me.”

Let’s wait and see what drama unfolds now.

