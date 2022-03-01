Urfi Javed is a much-discussed social media influencer and television actor who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She is often in the news for her bizarre choice of clothes, some of which even get brutally trolled on the internet. In her most recent attire, Urfi can be seen dressed in a pair of bright cut-out pants and a simple Y2K style top which seems to be leaving a few netizens bothered and triggered.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame through the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT which was a major hit amongst the audience. She was one of the most active members of the season and she also gained a huge fan following through the reality series. The actor was previously in the news when she wore a bunch of outfits inspired by international celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, amongst others. Some of these looks were a smashing hit while others were heavily criticized in the comments.

In her most recent Instagram post, Urfi Javed can be seen dressed in a bright pink pair of bottoms that have a cut-out pattern around the hip region. She balanced the cheerful vibe with a simple blue top that had full sleeves and was held together with a single knot around the chest. The contrasting colours in her outfit made it just the right choice for an energetic day out.

In accessories, Urfi Javed was seen wearing a simple pendant necklace which was styled with shimmery eyes and a light pink lipstick. Her hair was neatly tied up in a high ponytail and in footwear, Urfi opted for a set of black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Even though several people liked the outfit worn by Urfi Javed in the video, there were a few netizens who resorted to brutal trolling.

“Joro see haoa chale gi too tops manage karna impossible hoo jayengi….🙄🙄🙄”, a troll wrote.

“Shameless creature 👽”, a comment read

“Showoff”, another comment said.

A netizen also commented on her choice of colours and wrote, “Urfi presents the Great Indian Circus 🎪🎪🤹🤹”

