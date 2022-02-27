Urfi Javed is a bindaas babe who holds nothing back when she speaks her mind or expresses herself. From sharing views on different things happening in the industry to leaving netizens astonished (and sometimes shocked) with her fashion scene, this Bigg Boss OTT contestant makes it to the headlines regularly.

Advertisement

The actress was recently featured in the Punjabi music video, Befikra – written, sung and co-starring Kunwarr. While promoting the track, the duo played ‘Rapid Fire with Koimoi’ and answered some spicy questions – and not just with yes and nos. During the segment, Urfi also shared with us her views on whether she will ever go n*de in films and if yes what will be the deciding factor. Read n to know all she said.

Advertisement

When we asked Urfi Javed if she will say yes to a film that requires her to be n*de, the Bigg Boss OTT fame said, “Why would I just want to go n*de? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially.”

Urfi Javed continued, “But if it is a good, good, good project, like that level project of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film – I would completely trust him (the director) for that. You have to have that kind of trust in the director as well that he wouldn’t not make you do it just so people can see me n*aked and he would sell that film on that scene. He wouldn’t do that. From a good filmmaker, I wouldn’t accept them to sell a film on my n*de scene, but if it’s there, required, I would trust them for that.”

Stay tuned to watch Urfi Javed spill the beans on camera.

For more news, updates and exclusive from the entertainment world, keep visiting Koimoi.

Must Read: Remo D’Souza Reveals Being Called ‘Kaalia, Kaalu’ & Gets Emotional About What His Mother Taught Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube