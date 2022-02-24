For the past few days, Urfi Javed and the Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr have been all over the internet after being rumored of being in a relationship. Reacting to the rumors both of them cleared the air saying that they are just co-stars in their upcoming song and nothing more than that. Since then their fans were more than excited to see the song which has finally released today.

Talking about Befikra, it is a love song, expressing the good times and hardships of what it feels when falling in love. It was shot at the scenic locations of Armenia in -10 degrees cold and the music video has a very asthetic vibe to it. The song is very catchy and will make you groove to its music.

Urfi Javed and Kunwarr shared great chemistry on screen. Looking at their chemistry in the song there’s no wonder that they were rumored to be dating.

The song has received immense love from the audience and is getting a great response so far. The clips from the song can be seen doing rounds around the internet.

Urfi Javed is known for her acting performances and her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Whereas the singer Kunwarr has collaborated with singers such as Afsana Khan, etc in the past.

