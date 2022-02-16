Actress Urfi Javed who’s constantly the talk of the town owing to her experimental style has yet again proved that she is the queen of tabloids. This time the actress has rife speculations about her being into a relationship with the Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr.

The singer posted their picture saying “There’s so much cookin up” to which Urfi reposted the same on her story and said “I know you love me.”

On Valentine’s Day, Urfi Javed posted a picture wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day, to which Kunwarr commented “Happy V Day Urfi Jii”. This gave rise to the speculations that there’s surely something cooking between the duo, but what is it? Still remains under the wraps.

On the professional front, Kunwarr has already set a benchmark for himself by rendering some really hit songs! He has sung songs with renowned artists like Afsana Khan and more. And the singer will be soon announcing his upcoming project which is surely going to be a huge success as it is going to be a notch higher than his previous work.

Talking about Urfi Javed, she has been making news with her unique fashion and would be coming up with some Punjabi hit numbers too. Other than that, there has been news that she was approached for Alt Balaji’s Lock Upp but it remains a mystery whether she will be doing the show or no.

