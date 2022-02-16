Urfi Javed Recalls Alia Bhatt Calling Her 'Pretty' & She Didn't Even Say Thank You To Her Because Of This Reason!

Urfi Javed, who became a household name after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT, leaves netizens amused and baffled with her out-of-the-box fashion scenes. The actress, who was recently snapped in Bandra, opened up about meeting Alia Bhat around 5 years ago. Here’s how their interaction went!

Yesterday, Urfi was snapped in the suburbs dressed in a blue outfit with a bandeau top attached with a bikini pattern short bottoms. The ensemble also featured a balloon sleeve on one hand, while the other was completely bare.

In a video, share on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, we see Urfi Javed recalling meeting Alia Bhatt around 5 years ago. Stating that she met the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress while at a party, Urfi recalls her calling her ‘pretty’ and being a grounded star. In the video, Ms Javed says, “Alia Bhatt…to be very honest I don’t know if she remembers this, she met me once, five years back and I was a very weird child…very weird… at a party or something. She just looked at me and went like…’oh you’re pretty’ and I just was like ‘did Alia Bhatt just call me pretty’.”

Urfi Javed continues, “I didn’t even say thank you to her because I was so scared and I’m like Alia still thinks that I’m rude. Probably she doesn’t even remember me but that I thing really left an impact on me and I thought that bro…’itni badi actress hoke bhi the first thing she said to me was that you’re pretty’. That thing is still in my head and I want to be as grounded as I can be like her.” Check out the video here:

