Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to enter the OTT realm with her upcoming series, titled, The Fame Game. For the promotions of her upcoming series on Netflix, the Dil actress will now grace the famous comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend.

Well, keeping aside her show’s promotion, during her time in Kapil’s show, the actress revealed a very spine chilling situation she once came across. Read on to know everything about it!

In a promo video for the upcoming Kapil Sharma Show episode, we witnessed Madhuri Dixit (who had arrived on the show with actor Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul for the promotions of her show) talking about a hilarious yet creepy fan incident that happened at her house. The actress/ dancer was seen talking to the host, Kapil Sharma where she was seen saying, “Once a switchboard had gone bad in my house and four people came to fix it.”

Continuing on the topic Madhuri Dixit explained that one of the electricians asked her which one had to be fixed. To this, she replied by pointing at the correct switchboard. Explaining further she said, “One person opened the box, another person was checking it.”

Madhuri also said, “After it was fixed, I told them, ‘It’s sorted now you guys can leave’.” Continuing on it she mimicked how the electricians smiled and went away. The Aaja Nachle actress also said, “Ek aadmi reh gaya peeche, maine bola ‘Aap nahi jarahe inke saat’ (One person stayed behind so I asked him ‘Aren’t you not going with them)?” To which he replied by saying, “Hum inke saath nahi hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (I didn’t come with them, I came here to see you).”

Jeez, that’s hilarious yet scary!

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit will now be seen in her upcoming Netflix series, The Fame Game, alongside actor Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Before the actress was last seen on the big screen via her 2019 release Kalank. The film also starred actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

