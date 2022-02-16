Gauahar Khan is quite a popular name in the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when she was slapped at India’s Raw Star finale by a man named Akil Mallik. The reason behind doing so was that Gauahar was wearing short clothes despite being a Muslim. Later, the same man called it a PR stunt and stirred a huge controversy back then. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This controversy created a lot of headlines back in the day and various Bollywood celebrities came in support of Gauahar. However, later in an interview with Zee Media, Akil revealed that it was a staged publicity stunt and shared his side of the story.

Akil Mallik revealed that he met Gauahar Khan in late November, two days before the incident to be specific. Mallik revealed that it was Gauahar who staged the controversy and told him that he would get a lucrative role in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ if he slaps her amid the reality show.

When asked why he changed his perspective entirely from when the incident happened, Akil Mallik revealed that it was all pre-planned. He further added that Gauahar Khan was not true to her word and hence he had to come out and reveal the truth to the world.

However, when the incident took place on the stage at India’s Raw Star finale, Akil passed lewd comments on the actress and said that she shouldn’t be wearing short clothes being a Muslim woman.

Here’s an interview of Zee Media talking to Akil Mallik about the whole Gauahar Khan slap gate controversy:

What are your thoughts on Akil Mallik and Gauahar Khan slap gate controversy? Tell us in the comments below.

