Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved supernatural show Naagin has returned with its 6th season. The show which is led by Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia, premiered on TV from this weekend. The show went on air on Feb 12 and it’s been making all kind of noise.

But do you know how much the leading cast has been charging Ekta Kapoor per episode? According to the latest reports, Teja has been charging a whopping amount.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, Tejasswi Prakash, who’s winning hearts with her character Pratha, is reportedly charging Rs 2 lakhs per episode. Whoa! Isn’t that amazing? The same report further states that her co-star Simba Nagpal who essays the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, is reportedly charging Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Tejasswi Prakash’s sister Mahekk Chahal, is also charging the same as Simba, i.e., Rs 1 lakh per episode. Other celebs like Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Amrapali Gupta, Ravi Gupta and Sudipta Banerjee charge Rs 70, 000, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 50, 000, Rs 75, 000, Rs 45, 000 and Rs 60, 000, respectively.

During the latest interview, Mahekk Chahal reacted to show promoting superstitions. She told News18, that Naagin is no less than a spider-man or any other Hollywood hero. She also said that Naagin is not a mere shape-changing serpent, but a superhero.

She told the portal, “If you see who these two girls are now, they are superwomen in a way. Naagin is a superwoman who is saving India from whatever is happening. So it’s not only a supernatural thing, also that she is a superwoman who has superpowers. So if you watch English Hollywood movies where you watch Spiderman, you expect Superman to save everyone from the bad. Wahan pe accept kar lete ho, lekin jab auratein aati hai aur strong character nibhati hai toh problem ho jaati hai. (You can accept it there, but have a problem when women become strong characters) What is the problem? I don’t understand. English mein accept karte ho but Hindi mein nahi karna (You can accept it in English, but do not want to accept it in Hindi).”

