If there’s one show that’s making headlines every now and then is ‘Shark Tank India’. The sharks including Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal have now become really popular on social media and often trends on the same. Now, a fan edit between Ashneer and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is going viral on Instagram and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. Scroll below to watch the video.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Allu is currently trending because of his latest release Pushpa which is doing incredibly well at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

A page titled ‘Sagar Edits’ shared the video of Shark Tank X Pushpa where Ashneer Grover can be seen asking questions to Allu Arjun. And it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today and no, we aren’t kidding!

Take a look at the Shark Tank X Pushpa video below:

Haha! That’s such a perfect edit.

Reacting to the edit, a user commented, “Naach Gaano ke reelon ke beech Insta pe jab achaanak se aisa content aata hain toh dekh ke dil khush ho jaata hai 🙌🏻🥲” A second user commented, “Bhai hats off🔥🔥tumhare 10din ki mehnat ki keemat mai samajta hu….Or result bhi vaisa he milega.” A third user commented, “Gajab bhai maza hi aa gaya 😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Star tank with pushpa bhau😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” A fifth user commented, “Ek number editing bhai. Maza aa gaya.”

What are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover’s Shark Tank X Allu Arjun’s Pushpa crossover? Tell us in the space below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gully Boy, Love Aaj Kal & Gunday – A Look At How Well Valentine’s Has Went For Bollywood At The Box Office

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube