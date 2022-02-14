Thalapathy Vijay is all set to take the country by storm with his upcoming release, Beast. He was last seen in Master, and it’s been over a year, fans are waiting to see him on the big screen like crazy. As the buzz for Vijay’s next is picking up with each day, we decided to have a look at some of its best rumours in the market.

Vijay is currently amongst the top paid Indian actors. For Master, he reportedly charged a whopping 80 crores. As per expectations, he’s charged an amount with a hike for his next, as Master was highly successful at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Vijay has entered the list of Indian actors to charge a 3-digit amount, and it’s our very first rumour.

Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly hiked his charges by 20 crores, bringing his fees to 100 crores for Beast. If he’ll be taking a cut in profit is yet to be known. The second rumour is an interesting one as it excites us more if we connect it with the first one.

If reports are to be believed, Beast has a budget of 150 crores riding on it. It’s one of the big-budget films in the Tamil movie industry. What’s more interesting is that Thalapathy Vijay’s fee is around 66% of the film’s budget. Truth? Only makers can confirm!

#ThalapathyVijay is reportedly getting 100 crores in fees in a film budgeting 150 crores, do you think it make sense? — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking about Beast, the film is an action thriller and is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It stars Pooja Hegde as a female lead. It is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022, thus locked in a three-way clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

