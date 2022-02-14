Mumtaz was a huge and one of the most popular names back in yesteryear. The veteran actress has done some of the most incredible work in Hindi cinema including films like Do Raaste, Loafer and Roti to name a few. In a recent interview, the 74-year-old answered if she will make her Bollywood comeback anytime soon. Scroll below to read her answer.

Advertisement

It was Mumtaz’s daughter Tanya Madhvani who treated fans with a veteran actresses’ live session on Instagram and asked her various questions. Amid the session, fans asked the actress if she’ll be making her Bollywood comeback and her answer left the fans surprised.

Advertisement

Mumtaz said, “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it.” Adding further, as Tanya (her daughter) laughed, she said: “First I will have to take my husband’s permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tanya Madhvani captioned it, “Live with mumtaz ! This impromptu live was not planned but will do one end of next week ! She loves you all and was so happy to read all the love ❤️ you all #bollywood #actress #legend !”

Take a look at the video here:

How pretty does Mumtaz look here!

Reacting to Mumtaz’s video on Instagram, fans went gaga and a user commented, “You look amazing, keep shining. Hope to see you on the big screen again soon.” Another user commented, “She’s so sweet at this certain stage of her life being top of the world she’s amazing.” A third user commented, “Love her ❤️ When can we see her on screen ??”

Do y’all want to see Mumtaz making a Bollywood comeback soon? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak & More – Make This Valentine’s Day Special With These Romantic Flicks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube