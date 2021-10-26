Shammi Kapoor is one of the most prominent figures of Hindi cinema and always will be. We all know about his famous love story with Geeta Bali but not a lot of people know his love for Mumtaz who refused to marry the actor. Once veteran actor’s first wife Neila Devi called the Loafer actress and invited her for his 74th birthday bash. Scroll below to read their conversation.

Do you all know that Neila Devi came from the Royal family of Bhavnagar? Well, yes. Shammi Ji was definitely a charmer.

In an interview with Yahoo, Mumtaz once opened up and revealed that she wasn’t in touch with Shammi Kapoor after the breakup and said, “He too got married (to Neila Devi). Main kisi ki shaadi todnewali ladki nahin hoon (I’m not someone who will break up a marriage)…I stayed away. But a few years before he passed away, they’d hosted a party to celebrate his birthday. I was in Mumbai, when I got a call from Neila ji.”

Mumtaz continued and revealed that Neila Devi invited her for Shammi Kapoor’s 74th birthday party and said, “She said, ‘Main Neila bol rahi hoon. Shammiji ki 74rd birthday party hai. Unhone khaas kaha hai ke ‘yeh party mein Mumtaz se kehna ke woh zaroor aaye’ (Neila speaking. It is the 74th birthday of Shammi ji. He has specifically asked ‘Tell Mumtaz to definitely attend this party)’. I appreciate Neila ji’s gesture. I truly respect her. Shammi ji was lucky to have a wife like her. I went along with my friend Asha Patel (actor Ameesha Patel’s mother).”

The Loafer actress was one of the biggest superstars of her time and enjoyed a massive fan following.

Mumtaz was really young when she made her Bollywood debut at the age of 11.

