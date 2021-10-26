Dune actor Jason Momoa reveals that he hid an Easter egg for his son in Denis Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic. The movie has recently hit the theatres as well as on HBO Max, and most viewers have nothing but praise for the film. Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, the movie follows the story of a war between people far away in the future.

Other than Momoa, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and many more talented actors. Of them all, the Aquaman actor has been most vocal about his role, even going as far as wanting the 2 hours 35 minutes film to be 4-6 hours long.

Jason Momoa plays the role of Duncan Idaho in Dune, who is Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides’ combat trainer. For the preparation, Momoa and Chalamet spent a lot of time together, which built chemistry that is visible on screen. During his interview with Indiewire, Momoa revealed that during one of his scenes with Chalamet, the actor snuck in a secret message to his son, Nakoa Wolf.

Jason Momoa explained that there were lengthy battle scenes in Dune for which the actors went under a training regime that included several martial arts techniques. “We had to fight numerous people, so a lot of training went into that last battle scene…We did a bunch of stuff like Kali,” a martial arts technique belonging to the Philippines.

“I never really learned that. My son does that. There are definitely these intimate moments where I’m signalling to my son. That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée in the movie, but that’s to my son in real life,” the actor said.

Jason Momoa found one of the best ways to put in an Easter egg for his kid in a film full of action sequences. As per one report, it was revealed that the Dune actor took a kick in his groin by Timothée Chalamet while on set.

