For the past few months, the project that has made a thunderous buzz from the Marvel mill is of course Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. The movie brings Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it is the most anticipated movie in recent times, the early reviews that have dropped recently are a mixed bunch of reactions. Some call it a brave and big step, while a considerable number call it a misfire.

Advertisement

Eternals takes us 7000 years back to explore the life of one of Marvel’s oldest families. The celestials tell their story and also answer many questions while they do so. The countdown for the worldwide release of the movie has already begun and fans cannot wait. But turns out the early reviews and the latest Rotten Tomatoes score might disappoint them a bit.

Advertisement

The film with a rating that is just a bit above Iron Man 2 (as of the time the article was written), stands on one of the lowest rankings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe filmography at this moment. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the portal Rotten Tomatoes, which takes into consideration both, the critic reviews and audience reaction both, has marked Eternals on 75% with some over 50 reviews and counting. This is not the result people were expecting from a magnum opus of this scale helmed by an Oscar-winning director and starring the most immaculate of the stars there are.

With 75%, Eternals is just above Iron Man 2, which is 72%. The all-time lowest of all is Thor: Dark World with 66% and The Incredible Hulk with 67%. The numbers will change once the movie releases and the audience gives out its verdict. But with the critic reviews, the realm right now doesn’t look any bright.

Eternals release in theatres on November 5.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s Heartfelt Tribute To Tony Stark’s Legacy & Marvel Is The Most Fulfilling Thing On Internet Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube